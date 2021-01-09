New video shows violence during the Capitol siege as rioters are arrested and charged

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — New disturbing video that surfaced Friday shows the violence Capitol and D.C. police endured during the riots on Wednesday.

Rioters punched and tried to remove officers’ gas masks as an enormous group tried to push inside the Capitol; you can see a police officer crushed in the doorway. There is blood coming from his mouth, he was one of the more than 50 officers injured during the riot.

Late Thursday night, officers lined the streets around the Capitol – paying their respects to Officer Brian Sicknick. Capitol Police say Sicknick died due to injuries sustained in response to the riot while engaging protestors. He was reportedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for an investigation into how the mob was able to overtake law enforcement.

“Those are all going to be questions we continue to ask and kind of like what they did after 9-11 figure out what we need to do,” Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio said.

Lawmakers are calling for quick prosecutions.

“This shall never happen again. We have lost our will and our determination to stand up for law and order. And when you let a courthouse be attacked and nobody gets prosecuted, the next thing you know it gets worse,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

And the prosecutions have begun: the Department of Justice has charged thirteen people. They come from states including Arkansas, Alabama, Maryland, Florida, Virginia, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. The charges include interstate threats, entering a restricted building, violent entry, disorderly conduct, and carrying a firearm on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Barnett, the man seen with his feet up on a desk at the Capitol, is in custody. Surveillance video shows Barnett turning himself in in Arkansas. West Virginia state legislator Derrick Evans, who live streamed storming the Capitol, was also arrested Thursday.

The FBI is still looking for the person they say left pipe bombs at the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee.