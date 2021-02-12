Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller indicted on 7 charges tied to Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A grand jury indicted five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller on seven charges from his participation in the siege of the U.S. Capitol last month.

A federal arrest warrant contains pictures that investigators said show Keller with a mob of people inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Video of the insurrection appears to show a bearded, 6-foot-6-inch Keller inside the Capitol building. He appears to be wearing an Olympic team jacket with “USA” printed on the back and sleeves.

Keller faces charges of obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

US Men’s 4×400-meter Relay team (l-r): Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Peter Vanderkaay, and Klete Keller, hold gold medals at Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games, photo

In a statement issued before Keller was charged in January, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee denounced the melee that left five people dead but did not mention him specifically.

“We absolutely condemn the violent actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol last week,” the USOPC said. “We support the right to peacefully protest and express values and viewpoints in a respectful and lawful manner — that is what makes our democracy strong. Sadly, that is not what happened in this case.”

Keller trained for several years under coach Bob Bowman, who is best known as the longtime coach and mentor of Michael Phelps, winner of the most gold medals in Olympic history.

Keller deleted his social media accounts, which reportedly showed he was an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot.

You can read the full indictment below:

