Report: Pence’s legal team in talks with Jan. 6 committee

FILE – Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021. Pence said Friday in a speech in Florida that the former president is simply “wrong” when he says Pence had the right to unilaterally “overturn the election.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Rep. Liz Cheney’s hope that former Vice President Mike Pence would testify before the House Jan. 6 committee may, in fact, be rewarded.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News set to air Sunday, the outgoing Republican U.S. representative of Wyoming said the committee has been in “discussions” with Pence’s legal counsel.

Pence recently told a New Hampshire audience he would consider testifying before the Jan. 6 committee if asked.

Video from NBC News showed Pence saying that if there was an invitation to participate, he would “consider it,” while adding he’d have to “reflect on the unique role I was serving in as vice president.”

He noted that it would be unprecedented for a vice president to testify before Congress.

Pence has been a pivotal figure for those discussing what led up to, and the fallout from, the Jan.6 insurrection after he angered supporters of former President Donald Trump by certifying the results of 2020’s presidential election. Some members of the mob of angry Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol that day did so chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” Trump even called him a “coward” on Twitter, which Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said placed a “target” on the former vice president’s back.

Just hours after losing her reelection primary to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, Cheney said that she is “thinking about” running for president.

“That’s a decision that I’m gonna make in the coming months, and I’m not gonna make any announcements here this morning. But it is something that I am thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” Cheney told NBC’s “Today” show early Wednesday when pressed on her thoughts about a White House bid.

Cheney notched less than 30% of the votes in Wyoming.