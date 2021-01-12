Several Capitol Police officers suspended in wake of riot, being investigated

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Several U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended following the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to acting chief Yogananda Pittman.

“The Department also has been actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies. Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including, termination. Several USCP officers have already been suspended pending the outcome of their investigations,” Pittman said in a statement Monday night.

Pittman began her role as Acting Chief of Police on Friday. In her first statement since taking over the department, Pittman addressed the deaths of two officers, the upcoming Presidential Inauguration, investigations of post law enforcement and the rioters.

“USCP, along with its law enforcement partners, are aggressively working to identify and arrest those involved in the destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol Complex. It is our intention to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said two officers were under investigation, but said he didn’t have any evidence of an “inside job.”

“We do have a couple of Capitol Police, we talked about before, taking selfies and another Capitol Police evidently put on a MAGA hat and was walking with people. I’m not sure all the details,” Ryan said Monday on C-SPAN.

Pittman’s Full Statement