Several Capitol Police officers suspended in wake of riot, being investigated

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Several U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended following the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to acting chief Yogananda Pittman.
Pittman began her role as Acting Chief of Police on Friday. In her first statement since taking over the department, Pittman addressed the deaths of two officers, the upcoming Presidential Inauguration, investigations of post law enforcement and the rioters.
“USCP, along with its law enforcement partners, are aggressively working to identify and arrest those involved in the destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol Complex. It is our intention to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.
Earlier in the day, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said two officers were under investigation, but said he didn’t have any evidence of an “inside job.”
“We do have a couple of Capitol Police, we talked about before, taking selfies and another Capitol Police evidently put on a MAGA hat and was walking with people. I’m not sure all the details,” Ryan said Monday on C-SPAN.
Pittman’s Full Statement
As the Acting Chief of Police, I am committed to leading the United States Capitol Police (USCP) Department through this challenging time.
I want to first extend my gratitude for the kind words and prayers we have received following the loss of two of our USCP family last week. Officer Brian D. Sicknick and Officer Howard C. Liebengood were highly respected police officers, and both will be greatly missed. The Department continues to provide extensive support services to their families as well as to USCP employees to assist them through this difficult time.
The Department is fully engaged with our law enforcement partners throughout the National Capital Region on the Federal, state, and local levels. We have comprehensive, coordinated plans in place to ensure the safety and security of the Congressional community and the upcoming Presidential Inauguration. There will be no public access to the Capitol Grounds during the Inauguration, and the event will go on as scheduled.
The Department also has been actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies. Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including, termination. Several USCP officers have already been suspended pending the outcome of their investigations.
The investigation of the January 6 riot is continuing in collaboration with numerous law enforcement agencies and the USCP, along with its law enforcement partners, are aggressively working to identify and arrest those involved in the destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol Complex. It is our intention to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.ACTING CHIEF YOGANANDA PITTMAN