South Carolina man indicted for role in US Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A South Carolina man accused of throwing objects at police officers, among other crimes, during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on multiple federal offenses. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of throwing objects at police officers, among other crimes, during the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on multiple federal offenses.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, was arrested by the FBI in April at a home in Little River. A grand jury found there was enough evidence to indict him on seven counts including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to federal court documents obtained by news outlets.

Previous evidence entered in court alleged Languerand “threw a variety of objects,” including a traffic barrier, at law enforcement officers on Jan. 6, a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia previously said. A tip led authorities to a social media post that allegedly showed Languerand present during the insurrection, according to a complaint in the case.

Languerand is not from South Carolina, but following the riot, he moved from Vermont to a relative’s house in Little River, a coastal town north of Myrtle Beach, The State reported, citing evidence in the case.

Several other South Carolina residents have been arrested in connection with the riot in which a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building, sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

Languerand was taken to a detention center in Washington, where a judge ordered him to be held in jail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.