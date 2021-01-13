States work to protect capitols as FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Inauguration Day

(NewsNation Now) — Law enforcement agencies across the country are on high alert as federal intelligence confirms armed protestors are planning to demonstrate at all 50 state capitols.



During a press conference in his home state of New York on Tuesday, Senator Chuck Schumer was interrupted by a protestor calling him a traitor, as the Senate Minority Leader was commenting on the nationwide threats of violence.

Schumer said, “We have seen online and the authorities have seen online desires to come back to Washington and to go to other places to cause more trouble and more violence – ‘Traitor!’”

After warnings of nationwide demonstrations, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are taking the precautions they deem necessary.



Sacramento, California Police Chief Daniel Hahn says, “We’re staffing up, other agencies are staffing up. This week and next week is presenting probably even larger concern than we’ve had in the recent past.”

In Washington state, security fencing at the state Capitol was defended by National Guard members Monday as the Legislature convened amid concerns that armed groups might try to occupy the building, which is closed to the public because of the pandemic.



Lansing, Michigan Police Chief Daryl Green says, “We’ve been aware of this meeting, this event for the last couple weeks. We’re certainly taking it very serious – we will not tolerate any type of property damage, assaultive behaviors.”



Georgia State Patrol Colonel Chris Wright says, “We just need to make certain everyone understands we respect your first amendment rights, but we will not tolerate violent or unlawful behavior in this state.”



In response to the riot in D.C., Missouri state lawmakers have voted to now allow the Sergeant of Arms and staff to carry a firearm inside the State Capitol.

Democratic State Representative Keri Ingle says, “Right now we’re getting tips and we’re being tipped off to holes within our system.”



Meantime in Texas, no word from officials on state-mandated plans to protect the Capitol building in Austin. However, early Tuesday, the head of the Texas GOP Allen West was photographed posing with armed militia members on Capitol grounds.