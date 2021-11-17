Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

(NewsNation Now) — Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress charges on Wednesday.

Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, appeared before a judge on Monday to face criminal contempt charges, then declared outside court that he was “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges.

Bannon was indicted on Nov. 12 on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

The indictment comes as a second witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied a similar subpoena from the committee on Friday. The chairman of the panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said he will be recommending contempt charges against Meadows next week.