Texas real estate broker among those arrested in connection with Capitol riot

FRISCO, Texas (NewsNationNow) — A Frisco, Texas real estate broker who took a private jet to last week’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol and documented her trip is now facing criminal charges.

Jennifer Ryan, who goes by Jenna Ryan on social media, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court documents released on Friday. It’s not clear if she has obtained an attorney.

Federal authorities said Ryan traveled with a group to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, and documented her two-day trip on social media.

In a now-deleted video, Ryan said, “We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.”

Another video, which is still up on Ryan’s Facebook page, shows her and a group of Trump’s supporters walking toward the Capitol. “This is a prelude to the war that’s about to happen,” she warns.

Ryan also livestreamed herself entering the building.

“We are going to f—— go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go,” she said in a now-deleted video. Ryan later added: “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”

Authorities said hours after the breach, Ryan wrote on Twitter that she had “just stormed the Capital [sic].” “It was one of the best days of my life,” she wrote, according to the court documents.

Another photo included in the documents shows her standing next to a broken window at the Capitol. In the caption, she said that news studios would be next “if the news doesn’t stop lying about us.”

In a statement released on Jan. 8, Ryan said she thought she was attending a “peaceful political march” but it turned into a violent protest.

She later tweeted a photo of herself in front of a broken window at the Capitol building.

More arrests after Capitol riot

Matthew Bledsoe, of Memphis, has been charged with illegally entering or remaining in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the U.S. Justice Department said in a complaint and arrest warrant.

The warrant said FBI agents received a tip that Bledsoe had been part of the group that breached the Capitol illegally. Federal authorities received a video compilation that was posted to his Instagram account that included several photos and video shot by Bledsoe, who is seen wearing a Trump 2020 hat.

The photos and video show the crowd approaching the Capitol building and Bledsoe and others immediately outside an exterior door of the Capitol, the warrant said.

Video shows Bledsoe passing through the outer door and into the Capitol hallway, the warrant said.

Agents were also led to a post by Bledsoe’s wife on her Facebook page in which she stated that “Matt was inside the Capitol, he was one of the first,” the warrant said.

Online court records do not show if Bledsoe had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges. Tennessee records list Bledsoe as a principal of a Memphis moving company. A voicemail left on the company’s phone was not immediately returned Friday. Authorities did not release Bledsoe’s age.

John Sullivan, 26, a self-described journalist and liberal activist, was arrested Thursday and charged with civil disorder, violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.

He made his initial court appearance Friday via video conference where he was released on multiple conditions of release, including remaining at his home when he isn’t going to work, religious services or court appearances.

Assistant United States Attorney Bryan Reeves also requested for Sullivan to not have access to social media and that his internet access be monitored to limit his ability to incite violence.

Mary Corporon, Sullivan’s attorney, agreed with the request as long as it didn’t prohibit her client from finding employment.

Sullivan is prohibited from possessing any firearms, ammunition or other dangerous weapons and must not possess any narcotic drugs or controlled substances. He is also not allowed to leave the state and must relinquish his passport.

He is expected to appear for his next virtual court appearance on Jan. 22.

You can read the full court documents below.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KDAF contributed to this report.