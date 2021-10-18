Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court document obtained by NewsNation.

The lawsuit aims to block the release of documents requested by the committee, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them.

Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request “is almost limitless in scope,” and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day.

“In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over numerous clearly privileged documents requested by the Committee,” Trump says, according to the court papers.

The Jan. 6 committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation into how a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win.

On Tuesday, the committee will vote on a criminal contempt referral for former Trump staffer Steve Bannon for failure to help in its investigation.

