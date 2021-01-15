‘Turn around right now and go home’: Virginia Capitol locked down ahead of inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a warning Thursday regarding potential threats of violence at state Capitol buildings across the U.S.

“If you’re planning to come here or up to Washington with ill intent, you need to turn around and go home. You are not welcome here and you are not welcome there,” Northam said.

Earlier this week, the FBI said all 50 state Capitol buildings could be sites of potential armed protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

Northam said if individuals looking to stir up violence do come to Virginia, the state will be ready.

While Virginia sent state National Guard members and police officers to D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day, Northam said both will be available for Richmond as well.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said that well before the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol last week, the city had already been preparing security for the annual tradition known as lobby day. It falls on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and it’s typically a chance for citizens to use the day off work to meet with legislators.

Stoney said while everyone has a right to be heard, everyone also has a right to be safe and unthreatened.

“Violence and the insurrectionist activities we saw at our nation’s Capitol will not be tolerated in Virginia’s Capitol,” Stoney said.

Stoney said last year’s lobby day came and went peacefully. He expects it to go the same way this year.

However, the mayor said a lot has changed and he expects people to obey the new laws, including not brining fire arms to government buildings or gatherings.

Signage is already up, reminding people of the city’s gun ban in city buildings or in public spaces.

“We all have a right to be heard, but we all have a right to be safe and free from fear and intimidation,” Stoney said.

A state official said Capitol Square has been closed until Jan. 21, in anticipation of possible unrest. Security fencing is being put around the square along with other additional security precautions.

“We are taking the necessary measures to protect the people and property of our commonwealth,” he said.