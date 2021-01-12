Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts following US Capitol riot

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — Twitter has suspended more than 70,000 accounts since Friday following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon,” the company said in a statement Monday.

Prominent members of the QAnon conspiracy-theory movement were identified as some of those who stormed the Capitol.

On Friday, Twitter permanently suspended the @realDonaldTrump account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

After his personal Twitter account was banned, President Trump appeared to send some tweets Friday evening from the official presidential Twitter account @POTUS, but those tweets were eventually removed. His campaign Twitter was also suspended.