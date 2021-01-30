US Capitol Police officer who died in riot to lie in honor in Capitol Rotunda

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced in a statement Friday that Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died during the assault on the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

“The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve,” said Pelosi and Schumer.

During the melee, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while protecting those trapped in the Capitol on Jan. 6. The next day he died from his injuries.

His family said in a statement that Sicknick wanted to be a police officer his entire life. He served in the New Jersey Air National Guard before joining the Capitol Police in 2008.

A ceremonial arrival will take place at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the East Front on the Capitol, according to the statement. A viewing period will begin at 10 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and continue overnight. A congressional tribute will take place Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 10:30 a.m.

“On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony,” continued Pelosi and Schumer. “May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time.”