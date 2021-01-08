West Virginia delegate who livestreamed storming of Capitol faces charges

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A West Virginia state lawmaker who livestreamed himself during the storming of the U.S. Capitol is now facing federal charges.

The Justice Department announced Friday that Derrick Evans has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol.

Ken Kohl, a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, announced the charge against Evans on a call in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of a mob that rioted at the Capitol on Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately announced if Evans is in custody.

The video, which was later deleted from Evans’ social media page, shows him wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door to storm in after Congress met for an expected vote to affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

“We’re in! Keep it moving, baby!” he said in a packed doorway amid Trump followers holding flags. Once inside, Evans could be seen on video milling around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic’s founding, and yelling that there should be “no vandalizing.”

Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations this week but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol.

A growing number of Republicans and Democrats said they want to expel Evans from the legislature if he does not resign. His attorney, John Bryan, said late Thursday that the delegate didn’t commit a crime and doesn’t plan to resign.

Kohl also announced Friday that an Arkansas man who was photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riots has been arrested. An Alabama man who had Molotov cocktails and firearms in his truck parked near the U.S. Capitol was also arrested.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.