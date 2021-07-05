Deadly holiday weekend: Gun violence continues to escalate across the country

NEW YORK (NewsNationNow) — Celebrations of our country’s independence were marred by violence with a wave of shootings this weekend.

In New York, at least 26 people were shot over the July 4th weekend.

In Chicago, NewsNation affiliate WGN reports at least 86 people shot since Friday night; that includes 14 fatalities.

A six-year-old girl was among the city’s latest shooting victims.

Two Chicago police officers were also wounded while on patrol.

“It’s too early to determine whether they were the target of the gunfire or whether it was random gunfire,” said Supt. David O. Brown, with the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police displayed on social media some of what they seized this holiday weekend.

There is no doubt that @Chicago_Police officers in every district worked hard over the past holiday weekend. We are here for you, 24/7. pic.twitter.com/BqPvToEs9p — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 5, 2021

In Fort Worth, Texas, a massive crime scene with shell casings, from multiple weapons, littered the street on the 4th of July.

“This is an extremely tragic event on what is supposed to be a festive occasion,” said Chief Neil Noakes with Fort Worth Police.

In St. Louis County, Missouri, there was a shooting over fireworks.

In both Missouri and Arkansas, shots were fired inside shopping malls.

In Memphis, Tennessee a triple shooting Sunday night took the life of a seven-year-old boy.

“Homicides and gun homicides in particular, gun violence more generally, have spiked in the last year or two and it is cause for concern” said Dr. Justin Nix, an associate professor of Criminology, at University of Nebraska Omaha.

2020 was the deadliest year for gun violence in decades. So far, 2021 is on track to top 2020 numbers.