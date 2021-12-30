December 30: Dr. Fauci talks the pandemic on ‘Morning in America’ and job applicants gain the upper hand

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Dec. 1, 2021. Fauci appeared Thursday on “Good Morning America” to answer questions from NewsNation now viewers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Laura Cavanaugh / Getty)

FILE – President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the ‘Villa la Grange’, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A health care worker tests people for COVID-19 at a drive-up testing center at Tropical Park, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

📱 [Trending] this morning

WITH MILLIONS OF AMERICANS QUITTING THEIR JOBS, PEOPLE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR WORK NOW HOLD THE UPPER HAND IN NEGOTIATIONS OVER SALARY AND BENEFITS, SAYS ECONOMIST REBECCA RYAN.

Economist Rebecca Ryan, who appeared Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” advises job seekers to think through their priorities, and to stay in touch with their professional networks.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Michigan State faces Pittsburgh in Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl college football game.

🔴 The People’s Organization for Progress celebrates Kwanzaa with candle lighting, poetry and music.

🔴 New Year’s Eve celebrations begin across the nation; Dallas hosts the ‘Lights All Night’ festival.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.