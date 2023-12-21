Decision Desk ‘24: Blake Burman’s Campaign View: Did the political dynamics just shift?

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: In this photo illustration, a Chick-fil-A meal is displayed at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on June 01, 2023 in Novato, California. The fast food chain is drawing criticism on social media for its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policy. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If you’re like me, your small talk around the office, at the school bus stop, or wherever you find yourself wandering, probably involves some form of this question right now: “So what are you doing over the holidays? Heading anywhere?”

Turns out there might be a political fight involving one of the busiest travel areas: New York’s highways. It involves this basic question: Should Chick-fil-A be open seven days a week at New York rest stops? Some NY state lawmakers say yes.

Has everything become political now? Even fast food? With that in mind, time to dive in:

Let’s Talk Trump

By now you know of the Colorado decision to keep Donald Trump off the presidential ballot. It’s likely headed to the Supreme Court. But let me ask you this question: who’s to say it’s one-and-done? Other states could attempt to follow Colorado’s lead, and it might not stop there. Already Ron DeSantis and the Texas Attorney General have floated the idea of keeping President Biden off the ballot because of what’s happening (and what isn’t) at the southern border. We used to think impeachment was heavy. Was it actually just the appetizer?

But let’s move on, as there were two things that happened on the The Hill on NewsNation regarding Trump that also caught my attention:

Is there a new name on Trump’s potential Vice President list? Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former Chief of Staff and NewsNation political and economic contributor, says he’s hearing Ben Carson’s name being floated. Why? Mick explains how Trump might want a VP who doesn’t have future presidential aspirations (think Bush/Cheney).

And by the way, Marc Short, the former Chief of Staff to VP Mike Pence, tells us that Trump shouldn’t be holding his breath for an endorsement from Pence.

Biden and the Border

Perhaps the most revealing interview we’ve had in recent weeks came when we spoke the other day to Rep Henry Cuellar. He’s a Democrat from Texas whose district is on the border, and miles away from Eagle Pass, where we are seeing thousands of migrants show up daily. You would think if any member of Congress could get the ear of President Biden on the border issue, it would be Cuellar. However, Cuellar told me the president hasn’t spoken directly to him on this since January.

Rep. Cuellar told me bluntly that this issue is “absolutely” hurting President Biden’s campaign as there is now, he says, a “resentment” among Hispanics and Democrats who followed immigration laws and now see what’s happening at the border. I’ve dropped the full interview here. It’s worth your time to watch.

Keep an Eye on This Issue

Will the Biden administration allow a Japanese company to buy U.S. Steel? There is now a growing bipartisan push to block the sale of what was once the largest company in the U.S. to Nippon Steel Corporation. Congressman Chirs Deluzio represents the Pittsburgh area and is among a growing group of lawmakers asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to block the sale on the basis of national security concerns.

And if You’ve Scrolled this Far

You must love your politics! Thanks for reading. We’ll leave you with just some of the sprint to Iowa as the candidates fight for their political lives with the holidays around the corner:

All the campaigns and super PACs had to weigh whether potential voters wanted to see a candidate or an ad blasting a fellow candidate while opening Christmas gifts. By Friday the candidates will stop campaigning for several days. We are told Nikki Haley and DeSantis are expected to be back on the stump by Wednesday.

Haley’s campaign will keep running ads. The pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., is also going to keep airing its new ad in New Hampshire taking on Haley. “We’re running through this holiday period,” group spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt tells NewsNation.

