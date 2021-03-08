Derek Chauvin trial in death of George Floyd set to start with jury selection

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The fate of a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe will be decided by 12 Hennepin County residents picked after extensive questioning about their views on police and the justice system.

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes, holding his position even after Floyd went limp as he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach on the street. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality,at points turning violent.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired; the others face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges.

The judge set aside three weeks for jury selection alone mindful of the difficulties finding impartial Minneapolitans in a case known around the country.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, argued that pretrial publicity of the case and the subsequent violent unrest in Minneapolis would make it impossible to find an impartial jury in Hennepin County. But Judge Peter Cahill said last year that moving the trial probably wouldn’t cure the problem of a potentially tainted jury pool because “no corner of the State of Minnesota” has been shielded from pretrial publicity.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said last week that the city is preparing for peaceful protests. The city announced plans to fund a network of community groups that can patrol neighborhoods and work on the ground during “periods of heightened tension,” including the trials of the officers accused in Floyd’s death. The Minneapolis Police Department has also conducted de-escalation training ahead of the trial.

The potential jurors — who must be at least 18, U.S. citizens and residents of Hennepin County — were sent detailed 16-page questionnaires to determine how much they have heard about the case and whether they’ve formed any opinions. Besides biographical and demographic information, jurors were asked about prior contacts with police, whether they have protested against police brutality and whether they believe the justice system is fair.

Some of the questions were also specific, such as how often a potential juror has watched the bystander video of Floyd’s arrest, what do they think of Black Lives Matter or whether they carried a sign at a protest and what that sign said.

Unlike typical jury selection proceedings, this jury pool will be questioned one by one instead of in a group. The judge, defense attorney and prosecutors will all get to ask questions. The defense can object to up to 15 potential jurors without giving a reason; prosecutors can block up to nine with no reason given. The other side can object to these so-called peremptory challenges if they believe the sole reason for disqualifying a juror is race or gender.

Both sides can also argue to dismiss an unlimited number of jurors “for cause,” meaning they must provide a reason why they believe that juror shouldn’t serve. Those situations can get into some detailed machinations, Mike Brandt, a local defense attorney, said, and it’s up to the judge to decide whether a juror stays or goes.

Jury selection will end after 14 people are picked – 12 jurors who will deliberate the case and two alternates who won’t be part of deliberations unless needed. The jurors will be escorted to the courthouse daily and sequestered during deliberations. Their names will be kept confidential until further order of the court.

The number of seats in the courtroom has been limited to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and seats for jurors have been spaced out. Like others in the courtroom, jurors will be required to wear masks.

The earliest opening statements will begin is March 29.

On Friday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ordered the lower court to reconsider prosecutors’ request to also reinstate a third charge, third-degree murder. It was unclear whether that order might delay proceedings.

You can read Hennepin County’s latest set of rules for trial management below: