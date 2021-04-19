Minneapolis, Biden administration plan response to verdict in Chauvin trial

A man rides a tri-cycle near the courthouse during the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 19, 2021 – The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd concluded his closing arguments on Monday, saying prosecutors had failed to prove their case. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The Biden administration is privately weighing how to handle the upcoming verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, including considering whether President Joe Biden should address the nation and dispatching specially trained community facilitators from the Justice Department, aides and officials told The Associated Press.

Closing arguments began Monday in Chauvin’s trial with a prosecutor telling jurors that the officer “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as he cried over and over that he couldn’t breathe and finally fell silent. Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges.

The plans for possible presidential remarks are still fluid, with the timing, venue and nature of the remarks still being considered, in part depending on the timing of the verdict, according to two White House aides who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The White House has been warily watching the trial proceed in Minneapolis — and then another shooting of a Black man by a white police officer last week — and are preparing for the possibility of unrest if a guilty verdict is not reached in the trial. Biden may also speak after a guilty verdict, the White House aides said.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the White House has had a “range of conversations” about preparations for the upcoming verdict and added, “Our objective is to ensure there is space for peaceful protest.”

“Of course we’ll let the jury deliberate and we’ll wait for the verdict to come out before we say more about our engagements,” Psaki said.

Psaki said administration officials have been in contact with leaders in Minnesota and in other cities and states that saw unrest after Floyd’s death last year.

She declined to answer if Biden would be “disappointed” if a not guilty verdict was reached.

Meanwhile, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota have been working with local officials to support law enforcement as they prepare for the possibility of unrest after the verdict, officials said.

In downtown Minneapolis, businesses continue to board up. National Guard Humvees are on almost every street corner. Troops from neighboring states have been sent to Minnesota to assist National Guard members.

“We want peaceful assembly. We want peaceful protest. We know we have a city mourning in grief. That last thing we want to do is turn this into an enforcement situation,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Sunday morning, shots were fired at the guard in Minneapolis. The windshield of a Humvee had bullet holes in it and two guardsmen suffered minor injuries.

“You have seen us in your communities already. We have 3,000 soldiers air men supporting this mission. They are here to protect infrastructure and property as well as protect first amendment rights,” Minnesota National Guard General Shawn Manke.

And the Justice Department has also dispatched specially trained community facilitators from its civil rights division ahead of a verdict, according to a senior Justice Department official. The official could not discuss the plans publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The officials, part of the Justice Department’s Community Relations Service, tout themselves as “America’s Peacemaker” by mediating disputes in communities and holding listening sessions to help prevent future conflicts.

A federal civil rights investigation, separate from the trial, remains ongoing. Several witnesses were subpoenaed earlier this year to appear before a federal grand jury considering charges against Chauvin.

The Justice Department’s civil rights investigation has been focused on Chauvin and some of the witnesses, including other officers who worked with Chauvin, people familiar with the matter have told the AP.

Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd’s death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year. Barr rejected the deal in part because he felt it was too soon, as the investigation into Floyd’s death was still in its relative infancy, law enforcement officials said.

Across the country, police departments are also preparing for the possibility of rioting or other unrest, with some canceling vacation time and increasing the number of officers available for shifts. The federal government hasn’t detailed its plan in the event of widespread or sustained civil unrest.

“We all need to relax. Law enforcement, citizens, everyone. We need to relax in this moment to get through this week,” stated Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matthew Langer.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s office said 125 members of the Illinois National Guard will deploy to Chicago beginning on Tuesday to support the Chicago Police Department as needed.

“At the request of Mayor Lightfoot, I am activating members of the Illinois National Guard to support the city in keeping our communities safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It is critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice that holds back too many of our communities continue to be able to do so. Members of the Guard and the Illinois State Police will support the City of Chicago’s efforts to protect the rights of peaceful protestors and keep our families safe.”

Governor Pritzker also directed the Illinois State Police to support the Chicago Police Department with additional troopers.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that there has been a request from officials in Washington, D.C., for D.C. National Guard forces in the event there is civil unrest in the nation’s capital, and it is currently being reviewed by the Army. He said the Army secretary has the authority to approve any request for D.C. National Guard but did not have details on the request.

NewsNation affiliate WGN along with The Associated Press Reporters Jonathan Lemire and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report