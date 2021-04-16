Minneapolis schools will move to remote learning for Chauvin trial verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Minneapolis Public Schools are moving students back to remote learning in anticipation of a verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

MPS announced Friday that schools will be moved to remote learning Wednesday through Friday next week as the city readies for unrest and potential protests.

“From Wednesday through Friday next week (April 21-23), all in-person learning students in all grades will return home for distance learning,” a statement from superintendent Ed Graff said in part. “Students will not be required to leave their homes to attend school for the remainder of the week, though school buildings will be open. Over these three days, no athletic events or Minneapolis Kids before- and after-school child care will be held.”

The school district was set to bring middle school students back to the classroom for the first time in more than a year. Middle school students can still attend in-person learning Monday and Tuesday but will go back to remote learning the rest of the week.

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday, after which the jury will begin deliberating at a barbed-wire-ringed courthouse in a city on edge.

Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death after the 46-year-old Black man was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 at a neighborhood market last May.

Bystander video of Floyd gasping that he couldn’t breathe as bystanders yelled at Chauvin to get off him triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious examination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The most serious charge against the now-fired white officer, second-degree murder, carries up to 40 years in prison, though state guidelines call for about 12.

The city has faced further unrest because of the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby Brooklyn Center last weekend.

Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Sunday’s shooting of Wright during a traffic stop. The former police chief in Brooklyn Center, a majority nonwhite suburb, said Potter mistakenly fired her handgun when she meant to use her Taser. Both the chief and Potter resigned Tuesday.

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered outside the heavily guarded Brooklyn Center police station every night since the shooting. Protesters have shouted profanities, launched fireworks, shaken a security fence surrounding the building and lobbed water bottles at officers. Police have driven away protesters with tear gas grenades, rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and long lines of riot police.

MPS said Wright is a former student of Minneapolis Public Schools.

