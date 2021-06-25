Watch: Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin offered condolences to George Floyd’s family on Friday in a brief statement in court before he was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

It was the first time that Chauvin has spoken directly to Floyd’s family.

Chauvin approached the bench with his attorney and explained to Judge Peter Cahill that “due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time.” Chauvin still faces federal civil rights charges in Floyd’s death.

He briefly told Cahill that “I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family” and said “there’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some some peace of mind. Thank you.”

Before sentencing Chauvin, Cahill told George Floyd’s family members that “I acknowledge and hear the pain that you’re feeling.”

In imposing the punishment, Judge Peter Cahill went beyond the 12 1/2-year sentence prescribed under state guidelines, citing “your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty” shown to Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man gasped that he couldn’t breathe and went limp on May 25, 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.