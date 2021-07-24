Dictonary.com adds more than 300 new words, including ‘oof’ and ‘ghost kitchen’

In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo the word pandemic is displayed in a dictionary in Washington. Merriam-Webster on Monday announced “pandemic” as its 2020 word of the year. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

(NewsNation Now) — Dictionary.com added more than 300 new words and definitions to its latest update to include new terminology and slang.

Some of the slang that’s been added are terms that have been in use for a while, like ‘oof,’ ‘zaddy‘ and ‘yeet.’

Meanwhile, newer terms, like “ghost kitchen” and “long hauler,” are reflective of the pandemic and movement toward normalcy this year.

A ghost kitchen is a new concept of delivery-only professional food preparation facilities without dine-in seating that became more popular during the pandemic.

A long hauler is defined as “a person who experiences symptoms or health problems that linger or first appear after supposed recovery from an associated acute illness or active infection.

Aside from slang, other categories defining the present year and the previous one include topics of violence, tech, COIVD, and racial justice.

In the spring, Dictionary.com updated their online entries with 600 words, including ‘deepfake‘ and ‘doomscrolling.’

Latest News