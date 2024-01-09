Disney World offers new ticket deal for Florida residents

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Disney World is offering a new perk for Florida residents.

In a blog post Monday, Walt Disney World Public Affairs announced that that Most Magical Place on Earth would be offering special two-day and three-day packages for those who live in the Sunshine State.

Starting Jan. 11, Floridians will be able to purchase two-day Disney Thrills tickets for $199 plus tax and three-day tickets for $219 plus tax.

“This early 2024 ticket offer gives our Florida friends the flexibility to pick the dates and parks that work best for their trip,” wrote Victoria Zicari, communications specialist at Walt Disney World.

The tickets will be valid from Jan. 11 to March 15 with an advance park reservation, but reservations are limited. During this time, park goers will be able to have the chance to go to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 19.

Aside from the standard price, you can also include the following options on your ticket:

Park Hopper — Spend $40 to visit more than one theme park in day

Water Park and Sports — For $30, you can visit one theme park per day and can get a certain number of visits to the water park or golf courses. In the case of three-day tickets, these can can net you three additional days where you can visit a Disney water park.

Park Hopper Plus — This option, which costs an additional $55, combines the benefits of the previous two options.

To be eligible for a Florida Resident Disney Thrills ticket, you must provide proof of residency at the park entrance. You must also make a reservation.

To learn more, click here.