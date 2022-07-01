Dog days & more: Check out these off Fourth of July traditions

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 04: Spectators cheer at Maimonides Park for the 2021 Nathan’s Famous 4th Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2021 in New York City. The first Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest dates back to 1916, the year Nathan’s Famous opened on Surf Avenue in Coney Island. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Fireworks, hot dogs, baseball, grilling and maybe even a few adult beverages are consistently among the most popular ways Americans celebrate the day the U.S. Declaration of Independence was ratified, the Fourth of July.

This year will mark the 246th year since the founders of the U.S. declared themselves no longer subject to British rule, and as usual, Americans will throw on their red, white and blue to celebrate.

In some cities and towns across the country, however, those celebrations are little wackier than elsewhere.

Hailey, Idaho: where horse poop makes you a winner

In Hailey, Idaho, the town celebrates the Fourth of July by rolling out their finest horses. The town’s Rotary Club rides horses in the town parade and the town holds its Days of the Old West rodeo festival to boot.

But perhaps the most unique thing going on in Hailey for Independence Day is the game Road Apple Roulette. In the game, the town’s parade route is sectioned off by GPS into 10,000 squares. Players then purchase those squares. You’ll know you’re a lucky winner if a horse in the parade poops on your purchased square.

Far Harbor, Maine: Lobsters on the move

Hundreds of people line up in the town of Far Harbor, Maine, every Fourth of July to watch the infamous lobster races. The lobsters, of course, race from the comfort of a giant tank of water.

Coney Island: an American tradition

Nothing says America like a good old-fashioned competition to see who can eat the most hot dogs, and no one does that better than Coney Island’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Every year — aired on ESPN, of course — the world’s best hot dog eaters gather on the Fourth of July to guzzle down dogs at an almost inhuman pace.

Joey Chestnut holds the record for winning the event 13 times. Last year the hot dog-eating goliath devoured a whopping 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Don’t try that at home, kids.