Domestic violence survivor details experience of abuse in new book

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — It’s estimated one in four women experience severe, intimate physical violence by a partner in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Sadly, many of those women suffer in silence, fearful to come forward and scared to get help.

In 2018, Tanya Selvaratnam decided she could no longer stay quiet. Her story of abuse was shared in a report featured in The New Yorker in 2018.

Selvaratnam, along with several other women accused then-New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of abuse.

In a statement to The New Yorker, Schneiderman said “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex.”

Schneiderman has not spoken publicly about the allegations.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a press conference to announce the filing of a multi-state lawsuit to protect DACA recipients, at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, September 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Selvaratnam has now written a book, detailing her experiences.

It’s titled ‘Assume Nothing — A Story of Intimate Violence’.

NewsNation’s Marni Hughes spoke with her about the book and her message for other victims of violence; watch in the player above.

The book will be released this week.

NewsNation reached out to the District Attorney’s office in New York. They could not discuss the details of the allegations against Schneiderman, but did say the investigation is closed. No charges were filed against him.

Selvaratnam said it’s important victims of abuse know there are places to turn for help.

Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

https://www.thehotline.org

Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

TTY: 1-800-787-3224

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)

https://www.rainn.org

Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

Break the Cycle

http://www.breakthecycle.org

Text: loveis to 22522

Office: 1-202-849-6289

“Break the Cycle inspires and supports young people 12—24 to build healthy relationships and create a culture without abuse. We are a culturally affirming organization that centers young people, caring adults, and communities in our prevention and intervention efforts.”

Casa de Esperanza

https://casadeesperanza.org

National hotline: 1-800-799-7233

“Casa de Esperanza is a leader in the domestic violence movement and a national resource center for organizations working with Latin@s in the United States.”

National Deaf Domestic Violence Hotline

https://thedeafhotline.org

Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

TTY: 1-800-787-3224

Videophone: 1-855-812-1001

StrongHearts Native Helpline

https://www.strongheartshelpline.org

Hotline: 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483)

“StrongHearts Native Helpline is a safe domestic violence and dating violence helpline for American Indians and Alaska Natives, offering culturally-appropriate support and advocacy daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Anonymous and confidential. Callers reaching out after hours may connect with the National Domestic Violence Hotline by selecting option one. StrongHearts is a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center.”

Trans Lifeline

https://translifeline.org

Hotline: 1-877-565-8860

“Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline and microgrants 503(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis—for the trans community, by the trans community.”

Ujima: The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community

https://ujimacommunity.org

Hotline: 1-800-799-7233