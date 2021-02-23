Domestic violence survivor details experience of abuse in new book

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — It’s estimated one in four women experience severe, intimate physical violence by a partner in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Sadly, many of those women suffer in silence, fearful to come forward and scared to get help.
In 2018, Tanya Selvaratnam decided she could no longer stay quiet. Her story of abuse was shared in a report featured in The New Yorker in 2018.
Selvaratnam, along with several other women accused then-New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of abuse.
In a statement to The New Yorker, Schneiderman said “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex.”
Schneiderman has not spoken publicly about the allegations.
Selvaratnam has now written a book, detailing her experiences.
It’s titled ‘Assume Nothing — A Story of Intimate Violence’.
NewsNation's Marni Hughes spoke with her about the book and her message for other victims of violence.
The book will be released this week.
NewsNation reached out to the District Attorney’s office in New York. They could not discuss the details of the allegations against Schneiderman, but did say the investigation is closed. No charges were filed against him.
Selvaratnam said it’s important victims of abuse know there are places to turn for help.
Resources
National Domestic Violence Hotline
Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
TTY: 1-800-787-3224
RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)
Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
Break the Cycle
Text: loveis to 22522
Office: 1-202-849-6289
“Break the Cycle inspires and supports young people 12—24 to build healthy relationships and create a culture without abuse. We are a culturally affirming organization that centers young people, caring adults, and communities in our prevention and intervention efforts.”
Casa de Esperanza
National hotline: 1-800-799-7233
“Casa de Esperanza is a leader in the domestic violence movement and a national resource center for organizations working with Latin@s in the United States.”
National Deaf Domestic Violence Hotline
Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
TTY: 1-800-787-3224
Videophone: 1-855-812-1001
StrongHearts Native Helpline
https://www.strongheartshelpline.org
Hotline: 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483)
“StrongHearts Native Helpline is a safe domestic violence and dating violence helpline for American Indians and Alaska Natives, offering culturally-appropriate support and advocacy daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Anonymous and confidential. Callers reaching out after hours may connect with the National Domestic Violence Hotline by selecting option one. StrongHearts is a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center.”
Trans Lifeline
Hotline: 1-877-565-8860
“Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline and microgrants 503(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis—for the trans community, by the trans community.”
Ujima: The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community
Hotline: 1-800-799-7233