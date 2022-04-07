Drone deliveries take flight in Texas

(NewsNation) ⁠— The future of deliveries is here. Thursday, drones began ferrying consumer goods to customers in a suburb of Dallas, Texas.

Walgreens teamed up with Wing, a delivery company operated by Google-parent, Alphabet, on the drone delivery service now available north of Dallas.

How does it work? It starts with figuring out what you want or need delivered, then the rest is at the palm of your hand. Once you place your order on the Wing app and plug in your delivery address, keep your eye on the sky.

Your flying package can include anything from vitamins to first aid kits, prescriptions to food items, as long as the total weight is 3 pounds or less.

The packages are flown at 65 mph from the store to your door. And the drones can land almost anywhere; all they need is an area about the size of a picnic blanket. And one added bonus: There is no drone delivery fee. Walgreens says you pay exactly what the item costs in store.

“The service is live right now. So if you live within about four miles from one of our facilities, you’ll be able to place orders and have products flown to your house in minutes,” Wing representative Jacob Demmitt said.

The concept is taking off in Frisco, Texas. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said he’s proud to be a city of innovation and called the drone delivery the future of supply chains.

“We’re in a park setting today and it is going to be the future, if you need a Band-Aid when you’re on a hike, you’ll be able to actually use your drone app and get it delivered right to where you’re at,” Cheney said.

Wing executives have also touted how paramount the drone delivery is in the wake of the pandemic and what this means for the millions whose shopping habits have evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will become routine. This will be the way people get their goods sometime in the not-too-distant future. To me, that’s the part that’s so exciting,” one Wing executive told NewsNation.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is the first major United States metro to welcome the program, but it does already exist in a smaller community in Virginia. The program has also already taken off in Australia, where the number one requested item for delivery is a hot cup of coffee, delivered with no spills.