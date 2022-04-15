(NewsNation) — A Florida high school senior was accepted into 27 colleges that he applied to and received more than $4million in scholarship offers.

Stanford, Harvard, Yale, and Duke were among the 27 schools Jonathan Walker was admitted into.

While these schools have made up their mind about Walker, he now has the tough decision to decide which school he’ll attend.

“It’s so crazy to think about I applied to all of these collages,” Walker said. “The whirlwind of like decisions coming back, like that’s over now. So I’ve just really just been trying to soak it in just how much of a blessing that this is.”

Walker said he hopes to pursue a career creating medical devices to serve underprivileged communities, and he already has a couple of inventions under his belt. He invented a braille system, created an air filter to turn gas emissions into oxygen and created a pill dispenser to keep track of drugs— on a TI-84 calculator.

He said he’s working with colleges to create his own major.

“Right now, I’m very interested in engineering and entrepreneurship. I’ve always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely want to further that,” Walker said. “I’m looking at majoring in electrical engineering and possibly biomedical engineering to hopefully develop medical technology in order to help disadvantaged communities that have health problems.”

Walker plans to study engineering, computer science, business and psychology in hopes of one day creating his own company.

Walker has also played on the Rutherford High School football team for the past four years while maintaining a 4.85 GPA.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.