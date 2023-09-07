Skip to content
Army dad surprises son on first day of school
An Ohio dad surprised his son on the first day of school
After a year of deployment, he showed up as a mascot in the boy's class
"It was hard to fight back tears," the dad said
Keleigh Beeson
Updated:
Sep 7, 2023 / 05:10 PM CDT
