Army dad surprises son on first day of school

  • An Ohio dad surprised his son on the first day of school 
  • After a year of deployment, he showed up as a mascot in the boy's class
  • "It was hard to fight back tears," the dad said 

Updated:
Education

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation