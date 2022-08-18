(NewsNation) — Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and parents are finding ways to save on supplies.

Over the past year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates, school essentials have risen 8-18%.

One dad, Stephen Fleck, is already thinking about what his 16-year-old son needs.

“He’s definitely at an age that clothing is more important,” Fleck said, but added that some items, especially shoes, can be costly.

A mom who spoke to NewsNation, Roxanne Engstrom, said she cuts down on costs by not buying her kids a brand new backpack every year. She also had some help from another parent.

“My child was able to get a used gym uniform from another parent passed down,” Engstrom said.

It’s important to have this kind of support, Engstrom said, to make sure parents are watching out for each other’s kids.

“If I see somebody else’s kid not acting right in person or online, I’m going to tell them, and I hope that someone tells me,” she said.