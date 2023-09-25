Boston College suspends swim teams over hazing

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 31: A view of the statue of Saint Ignatius Loyola at the campus of Boston College on March 31, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Students at Universities across the country were sent home to finish the semester online due to the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19). Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker put the state under a “stay at home” order in an attempt to contain the virus. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Boston College Athletics Department has suspended both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams over allegations of hazing, pending a full investigation by the school.

Student newspaper The Heights first reported on the issue after obtaining a letter sent to a student athlete from an administrator.

According to the letter, freshmen were allegedly instructed to binge drink and consume their own vomit. The hazing incidents reportedly happened at off-campus housing as well as at on-campus residence halls.

A law firm representing members of the swim and dive teams issued a statement to the university stating the letter falsely suggested that the allegations had been substantiated despite the university not having completed its investigation.

The university also informed local police of the allegations.

In a statement to NewsNation, the university called the report credible and said the suspension will continue until the investigation and adjudication process is complete.

“Boston College Athletics has suspended the activities of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams following credible reports of hazing. Based on the information known at this time, Athletics has determined a program suspension is warranted, pending a full investigation by the University.

“Consistent with University policy, the matter will be investigated by the Office of the Dean of Students and adjudicated fairly and impartially through the student conduct process. Once the investigation and adjudication process is complete, Athletics will reassess the status of the teams,” the statement read.

NewsNation has reached out to the Boston Police Department for comment.