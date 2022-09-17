(NewsNation) — Concerned about recent school shootings, some parents are looking at alternatives to keep their students safe — including bulletproof backpacks.

NewsNation tested out some out, using three different bullets —a 9 mm, a .44 Magnum and an AR round.

Made by Guard Dog Security, the backpacks used by NewsNation are one of the most widely-available brands on the market.

Watch NewsNation test bulletproof backpacks on weekend “Prime” at 7/6 CT. Here’s how to watch.

These backpacks are clearly advertised as bulletproof – but the kind of bullet used matters. In the fine print, you’ll see that all of the backpacks come with a safety rating of IIIA. This covers virtually all handguns — but not rifle ammunition.

When NewsNation shot at the backpack with a 9mm pistol, the back of the backpack caught the bullet, and bulged outwards. That telltale bulge at the back of the bag also successfully prevented a bullet from a powerful 44 magnum revolver as well.

However, an AR round was able to go through the backpack like cheesecake. Slow-motion camera footage shows the backpack barely moved as the bullet went through it.

Guard Dog Security President Yasir Sheikh confirmed in a previous statement these backpacks are not rated for AR-caliber bullets. He added that filling the backpack with objects normally carried by students such as books and binders can lessen the impact.

So NewsNation did that — and took it a step further. The AR round went through, even when there was one binder and one textbook in the backpack. NewsNation upped it to two textbooks, then three. Even four books showed very little indication of slowing the bullet down, and the holes made were extremely clean.

The four textbooks amounted to 4.5 inches of books. NewsNation’s next step was to stuff the back with enough paper for 6 inches of books. That was finally enough to slow the bullet down enough for the backpack to catch it.

This year alone, there have already been 29 school shootings resulting in injury or death, according to a database run by Education Week.

From 2009 to 2022, the deadliest mass shootings all involved an AR-15, such as the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 were killed.

“When you’re looking at protection rounds against AR fire, you’re looking at heavy ceramic plates, you’re looking at metal plates, or ceramic plates,” Sheikh said.

At that point, though, he pointed out, this protection gets impractical for daily carry use, especially for children.

“Although we did look at all options, we find that level IIIA is a reasonable daily carry level of protection that is not only lightweight, but it also provides a level of protection,” Sheikh said. “It’s bendable, it’s malleable, it’s a little bit more flexible for kids and even adults to carry on a regular basis.”

Police officers typically wear an IIIA level body armor, Sheikh said, “so this is a level of protection that is trusted by professionals.”

“What we’re finding is that parents are finding and they’re saying, ‘Hey, some level of protection is better than nothing,'” he told NewsNation. “Certainly, we’re not here to say that a bulletproof backpack is the solution. But we find that it might be a part of this solution. There’s other components to it, whether that’s on the political spectrum or on an individual spectrum.”