California to prohibit ‘willful defiance’ suspensions in schools

(NewsNation) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that eliminates the practice of suspending students for “willful defiance.”

“With Governor Newsom’s signing of SB 274, California is putting the needs of students first. No more kicking kids out of school for minor disruptions. Students belong in school where they can succeed,” said State Senator Nancy Skinner, who introduced the “Keep Kids in School” bill.

According to the press release, the bill was designed to keep kids in school by prohibiting the suspension of students for low-level behavior issues known as “willful defiance” in California’s public schools, grades TK through 12.

The legislation, now officially on the books, is set to usher in a new era of school discipline policies in California.

Skinner’s office said that willful defiance suspensions have been disproportionately directed at students of color, LGBTQ+ students, students who are homeless or in foster care and those with disabilities.

Under the bill, teachers would have the authority to exclude a student from a particular class due to disruptive conduct without resorting to a school suspension. Instead, the responsibility would lie with school administrators to assess and implement suitable in-school interventions or support for the student promptly.