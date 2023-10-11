California’s bullying problem worst in the nation, study finds

Updated:

California has earned the dubious honor of having the worst bullying problem in the U.S., according to a new study.

Researchers at WalletHub examined 47 states and the District of Columbia on 20 key metrics ranging from bullying-incident rates to truancy costs for schools, to the share of high school students bullied online.

“About 20% of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, whether in-person, online or both,” WalletHub states.

The states with the worst bullying problems according to the study are:

  • California
  • Alaska
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • Louisiana

Those with the least rated bullying problems are:

  • Delaware
  • Massachusetts
  • Rhode Island
  • District of Columbia
  • Maine
Source: WalletHub

WalletHub produced an interactive map with state bullying ranks (above) and also broke down California’s overall bullying ranks (below) into several specific categories.

Bullying Prevalence & Prevention in California (1=Biggest, 24=Avg.):

  • Overall rank for California: 1st
  • 3rd – % of High School Students Bullied on School Property
  • 29th – % of High School Students Bullied Online
  • 1st – % of High School Students Involved in Physical Fights at School
  • 18th – % of High School Students Who Missed School for Fear of Being Bullied
  • 1st – Cost of Truancy for Schools Due to Bullying
  • 9th – State Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies
  • 2nd – State Anti-Cyberbullying Laws Requiring School Policy
Education

