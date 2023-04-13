Cameras in special ed classrooms pass vote in Vegas Senate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cameras are one step closer to recording what happens in some special education classrooms in Nevada.

Senate Bill 158 (SB158) has been amended, changing when a camera will be installed. Initially, cameras would have been required in every special education classroom, but now cameras will be required only when a parent requests that one be installed. That could greatly reduce the $14 million estimated cost.

Senator Scott Hammond speaks in Carson City on Monday, March 6, as SB158 is introduced.

SB158 passed on a vote in the Senate Education Committee and now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Republican Senator Scott Hammond of Las Vegas has been trying to get the legislation passed. He said it is aimed at helping autistic non-verbal students who can’t tell an adult when they have been mistreated in a classroom.

SB158 specifies where the cameras will be — and they won’t be in bathrooms or dressing areas.