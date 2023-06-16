Cassidy introduces bill to target ‘root cause’ of student debt

(NewsNation) — Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy is joining several other Republican senators in introducing legislation that would look to address rising higher education costs and soaring student debt.

The package, released by Cassidy and Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, John Cornyn of Texas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Tim Scott of South Carolina, includes five bills.

“First, it acknowledges that the president is not forgiving student loans, he’s really transferring the obligation to taxpayers, to those who either pay back their student loans or never took them back,” Cassidy said about the Lowering Education Costs and Debt Act.

Cassidy said, unlike Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan, his plan addresses the “root causes of the student debt crisis.” He said, the Committee for Responsible Federal Budget says in five years, taxpayers be just as bad off as they are now due to Biden not addressing the root causes.

“So what are the root causes? A young 18-year-old has access to hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans, and has no clue as to whether or not this is a good value,” Cassidy explained.

One of his solutions is his College Transparency Act (CTA), which aims to reform the college data reporting system to provide students and families with better information on student success and outcomes when they are looking at different higher education programs.

Cassidy noted that some colleges may not be the best fit for all students.

“If you got a 5% chance of graduating after taking on $200,000 of loans? You go someplace else because there’s some colleges that do a better job of making sure that some students actually graduate,” he said.

He continued, explaining this example, “If there’s a choice between a young man who’s going to take on tens of thousands of dollars, or hundreds of thousands of debt, and not graduating in one school, but graduating the other, logically, he’d go to the one where he’s going to graduate.”