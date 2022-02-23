CHICAGO (WGN) — Students at a Chicago high school were surprised Tuesday with scholarships that will cover their college tuition, room and board and even books.

A life-changing announcement was made at Benito Juarez Community Academy Tuesday morning. Hope Chicago gifted full college scholarships to the entire student body, which is about 1,700 students, and a parent or guardian of each student.

“Your life is going to be changed as a result of this,” Hope Chicago CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said.

This is the first in a series of five surprise scholarship announcements set to be made at Chicago Public Schools high schools.

The four other schools have not been announced, but a release from Hope Chicago said the total number of students would reach around 4,000 — not including their adult family member recipients.

The scholarship is to one of 20 higher education schools, universities and trade schools that have agreed to sign onto this program. Tuition, room and board and other expenses will all be paid for so the students can graduate debt-free and begin their careers.

“What a great day for everybody,” Hope Chicago Co-Founder Ted Koenig said.

The news of a debt-free college education hits home for some CPS families, especially Diego Garcia and his mother, Maria.

“She was a nurse in Mexico, and she’s always wanted to continue education, so it brought me to tears to know that she is going to be able to pursue that,” Garcia said. “I’m very excited.”

Other students like Amanda Hernandez said the announcement is a huge step in her pursuit of higher education.

“I want to be a teacher, so it’s really like amazing,” Hernandez said. “Not having any student debt is going to make my life 100 times easier.”

Hope Chicago has worked for two years to get agreements with the schools and the funding from donations for what is expected to be a billion-dollar operation.