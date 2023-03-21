Chicago mayoral race: Hopefuls offer varying schools ideas

(NewsNation) — Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will face off against former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas Tuesday in what could be their final debate before the April 4 election.

Before they were rivals, Vallas and Johnson both worked in education, though their visons for the future of schooling are very different.

The two Democratic candidates will meet for their third debate, their first since they took the top two spots in primary voting on Feb. 28 and became the runoff candidates on the April 4 ballot.

The debate will take place on Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at NewsNation affiliate WGN’s studios on Chicago’s North Side.

WGN Chicago investigative reporter Ben Bradley breaks it down in the video player above.