College Board to change AP Black studies course after criticism

(NewsNation) — A new Advanced Placement course on African American studies will undergo changes following backlash from conservative political leaders.

The College Board, which sets curriculum for AP courses, said in a statement Monday that specific details about the changes would come “over the next few months.”

“We are committed to providing an unflinching encounter with the facts and evidence of African American history and culture,” the College Board said. “To achieve that commitment, we must listen to the diversity of voices within the field. The development committee and experts within AP remain engaged in building a course and exam that best reflect this dynamic discipline.”

The board had already revised the course in February, removing Black queer studies from the coursework, along with writers associated with critical race theory. The framework, unveiled on the first day of Black History Month, also made the topic of Black Lives Matter optional.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of the most vocal opponents of the course, calling it a “woke” curriculum and progressive “indoctrination.”

Prominent Black figures, activists and scholars said the pared-down course was a result of the College Board acquiescing to DeSantis’ and other conservatives’ demands.

“The updated framework, shaped by the development committee and subject matter experts from AP, will ensure that those students who do take this course will get the most holistic possible introduction to African American Studies,” the College Board said in Monday’s statement.