College consultants charge $1,500 an hour to shape applications

(NewsNation) — Some parents are shelling out as much as $85,000 a year to hire college consultants to help their students get into some of the country’s most prestigious universities.

Universities across the country have seen big changes in the education system this year, including the rollback of affirmative action and some schools moving away from standardized testing.

Now, getting into Ivy League schools is as competitive as it gets.

With increased competition, college consultants are becoming more popular — among those who can afford the extra help.

Command Education offers “personalized, white-glove” college counseling for students who have Ivy League dreams.

“Over the past 5 years, 94% of our students were accepted to one of their top three school choices,” the company’s website says.

The catch: It costs parents at least $1,500 per hour for the company’s individual services and up to $85,000 per year for those interested in a more comprehensive annual package, Entrepreneur reported.

Command Education’s founder and CEO Christopher Rim said the expensive price tag is justified when it comes to the personalized guidance his company provides for its students.

“It’s really around-the-clock support and service,” Rim said. “We’re really available on demand for all of our students. But what we really focus on is helping students figure out their passions, interests and what’s going to allow them to truly stand out.”

He explained it’s not all about the grades and test scores that create and helps the students build a strong foundation for their application, but it’ll also be the extracurriculars that allow students to stand out.

“We help students authentically build that starting in seventh to eighth grade,” Rim said.

However, Rim said most students start working with experts in ninth grade.