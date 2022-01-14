(NewsNation Now) — Students, staff and parents are walking out of schools nationwide in protest of COVID-19 protocols in schools across the country.

Many are calling for stricter regulations in the classroom. But still, there are Americans who believe that being in person is absolutely essential to facilitate learning.

The walkouts are the latest in clashes over how schools should operate during the pandemic, with some advocating for hybrid and remote options and others arguing that a lack of in-person learning hinders students’ education.

