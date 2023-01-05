Schools explore new approaches to disciplining students

(NewsNation) — Schools across the nation are dealing with more violence, with teachers having to break up fights. Now, campuses are trying to figure out how to discipline students as bad behavior has increased in class.

Some educators are saying it’s time to ditch traditional means of disciplining students.

Sharon Hoover, a licensed clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joined “Morning in America” to explain why she agrees with the decision to eliminate traditional means of discipline, including suspensions and detention.

Hoover said data would support that it is the right way to go, saying that when students are excluded from the classroom or school, it doesn’t improve their behavior but puts them at a much greater risk for being aggressive and engaging in violence.

