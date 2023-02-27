(NewsNation) — Teachers are resigning from schools nationwide, citing poor pay, lack of support and student behavior as reasons for leaving the once beloved profession.

Researchers suggest this school year started with 36,000 teacher vacancies, prompting a bipartisan push for raising teacher salaries.

However, teachers are expressing unique reasons for resigning that go beyond their paycheck.

”Teachers in our group have been physically assaulted by a student or a parent. Teachers have been poisoned by students. We have teachers whose mental health and physical health have been deteriorating because of long hours and the stress,” said former teacher Zach Long.

Long and his wife founded Life After Teaching, a consulting business to help other teachers who are struggling in their positions.

“Teaching no longer felt like a safe environment,” explained Long. “There’s very little upward mobility.”

Former teacher Barbara Burke left teaching after 11 years in Texas, saying the burnout was so great she wasn’t able to keep up.

”What role you’re going to be for the day, are you counselor, are you a therapist? Do you just get to be a teacher? Are you the coffee repairman?” said Burke.

Burke initially took a pay cut to become a flight attendant, but says she now makes more and doesn’t have to work summers at a golf course.

”A lot of the teaching skills carry over to the airplane very smoothly. It’s amazing how looks still communicate the same message.”

Michael Joesphs worked at a private school in New York City’s financial district, but left because of poor working conditions. He now runs a successful dog walking business.

“I was in a classroom with no windows. So it was like, it was nice to be outside. And if I was having a tough moment, I could breathe and like look around and remind myself like I have, I’m out on a walk, I’m in the park, I have light, I’m near the water. And like, that’s relaxing.”

Joesphs also began making more after resigning from his teaching position. His business, Parkside Pups, now earns six figures, and he is able to enjoy what he does.

”To be totally honest, I love doing this,” said Josephs. “This is what I’m going to do to make myself happier.”

The National Education Association is predicting mass teacher resignations over the next several years, and is filing a brief with the Supreme Court in support of the student loan forgiveness program.

University researchers estimate at least 163,000 positions are being held by underqualified teachers nationwide as a result of the vacancies.

Though the mental, physical and financial demands of being a teacher are sending many away from the profession, one former teacher says there are things she misses.

“Seeing that little spark of when they get something and it just it clicks, that’s greatly missed,” said Burke.