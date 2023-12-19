Fewer young men are in college, survey finds

  • College enrollment has gradually declined over the past decade
  • Fewer young men are pursing a degree, Pew Research Center found
  • Not being able to afford college is a big reason men and women aren't going

Updated:

FILE – A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University’s commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(NewsNation) — Over the past decade, college enrollment has seen a gradual decline. But a recent survey found that most of the downturn can be contributed to fewer young men pursuing a degree.

39% of young men who have a high school diploma are enrolled in college, Pew Research Center said. This is down from 47% in 2011.

The rate at which young female high school graduates has also fallen, but not as much with 52% in 2011 and 48% now.

According to Pew Research Center, both men and women were about equally as likely to say not being able to afford college was a big reason they had not completed a four-year degree.

Last year, researchers said the total number of 18-to-24-year-olds enrolled in college was down overall by approximately 1.2 million from its peak in 2011.

Education

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation