Fewer young men are in college, survey finds

FILE – A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University’s commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(NewsNation) — Over the past decade, college enrollment has seen a gradual decline. But a recent survey found that most of the downturn can be contributed to fewer young men pursuing a degree.

39% of young men who have a high school diploma are enrolled in college, Pew Research Center said. This is down from 47% in 2011.

The rate at which young female high school graduates has also fallen, but not as much with 52% in 2011 and 48% now.

According to Pew Research Center, both men and women were about equally as likely to say not being able to afford college was a big reason they had not completed a four-year degree.

Last year, researchers said the total number of 18-to-24-year-olds enrolled in college was down overall by approximately 1.2 million from its peak in 2011.