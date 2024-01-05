Fighting student homelessness: What schools, advocates are doing

(NewsNation) — School districts throughout the country are working to funnel resources to a growing population of students experiencing homelessness, which has grown to more than 1 million.

In the face of housing instability, school can be a source of consistency, opportunity and a bridge to social services. Educators are calling for legislative action to preserve that relationship; in the meantime, they’re using the tools they have at hand.

Advocates encourage schools to take individualized steps to help, like enrolling a child in a free meal program and covering field trip fees or buying uniforms. Systemically, however, educators have their sights set on affordable housing and networks of easily accessible community and social services.

Barbara Duffield, executive director of SchoolHouse Connection, said schools are, “…potentially a one-stop shop, a trusted place where a parent may feel more comfortable disclosing what’s going on in their life than they would be calling a hotline and just sharing that information.”

The Community School Model

Once a family loses housing, it’s hard to re-enter a more stable living situation. The United States is short 7.3 million affordable rental homes available to people at or below the federal poverty line, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, is among those advocating for so-called community schools or public schools that provide services according to individual neighborhoods’ needs.

This model can include before and after-school programming to keep students engaged, health and wellness support at school, as well as educational opportunities for the family and community members, according to the National Education Association.

“This is a real example of how teachers do far more than reading, writing and arithmetic,” Weingarten said. “We’re really trying to help the whole child and be the center of communities.”

One school in San Diego touts a community-based approach – but with a twist that not all experts agree with.

Monarch School’s nearly 300 students are all experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Federal law bans schools dedicated to students facing housing instability. Monarch, however, operates as a “public-private K-12 school” through an arrangement between the county’s education office and a local nonprofit, according to an EdSurge report.

The school’s website describes a “trauma-informed and strength-based community” that instills academic, social, emotional, and life skills while providing basic needs like showers, food pantries and access to clinicians, according to EdSurge.

Critics, however, say students experiencing homelessness suffer academically when they’re separated from their peers. They also may be required to move schools if their living situation changes, according to the report.

The McKinney-Vento Act and other federal assistance

Families with school-aged children experiencing homelessness have federal rights under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, including the right to keep their children in the same school while housing is unstable

Moving from place to place is one of the greatest barriers to education for students experiencing homelessness, Duffield said.

“There are physical, emotional and social, barriers that get in the way of education, or going to school,” Duffield said. “And yet at the same time, school is the most stable place – the place where there is structure, there is warmth, there are services, there are opportunities to just be a kid.”

Some families, however, don’t know what they’re entitled to and might fear stigma or child welfare intervention if they speak up.

To bridge that gap, local school districts are required to appoint a staff member to act as a liaison for students experiencing homelessness. Liaisons notify families about their rights and help them navigate and enroll in social services.

COVID-era assistance running out

Many schools used American Rescue Plan funds to hire and train liaisons, but that assistance will run out soon. Schools must have their funds obligated, or dedicated to a specific goal, by Sept. 30, 2024, and spent by Jan. 31, 2025.

In the face of an approaching deadline, Duffield said school districts feel pressure to spend the money, even if it goes toward something less impactful than hiring or maintaining liaison positions.

“When someone hears that their job is going to be done in June, they start looking now,” Duffield said. “So there’s already this ripple effect that’s happening because of the short-term nature of the funds.”

At the same time, advocates are pushing for legislative action that includes extending the American Rescue Plan – Homeless Children and Youth funds, including the Family Stability and Opportunity Act that would create an additional 250,000 housing vouchers over five years for low-income families.

“We need to do a lot more of bringing communities together and bringing people together in a world that is very divisive, that sees hope and darkness and fear instead of light and joy and opportunity,” Weingarten said.