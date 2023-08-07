Florida to adopt alternative college entrance exam to ACT, SAT

(NewsNation) — Florida could become the first state to adopt the Classic Learning Test (CLT) for college admissions, in addition to the SAT or ACT.

The college entrance exam, which is growing in popularity among Christian schools and conservative political groups, is now drawing a mixed reaction.

For decades, college-bound students have crammed for the ACT or SAT in hopes of getting accepted into college.

But now, in Florida, a third exam could be added.

The CLT exam emphasizes foundational critical thinking skills and is accessible to students from various educational backgrounds, according to its website. It also notes that the test does not change according to education or cultural trends.

Another notable difference is that the CLT only takes about two hours to complete versus nearly three hours for the ACT and SAT.

A CLT score is out of 120 rather than 1600 for the SAT or 36 for the ACT.

And unlike the other two standardized college admission tests, the CLT does not focus on the common core standards. Instead, it mainly focuses on European and American heritage.

Roughly 200 colleges and universities — including George Fox University, Liberty University and even the University of New Mexico — accept CLT scores now.

“I will always push for parents to do their research. And don’t assume because you’re tied to one political party or another that one exam is better than the other,” educational consultant Dr. Karen Baptiste said. “Unfortunately, what’s happening though, with the CLT, and it being more of a conservative-supported exam is that they are looking to partner with curriculum.”

Critics of CLT believe this is another attempt by Florida Republicans to reshape the state’s education system, basing it on more conservative teachings.

The founder of the CLT, Jeremy Tate, said what’s happening in Florida is part of a broader movement in education circles frustrated with progressive influence.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already signed a bill into law allowing students to use the CLT scores to determine if they’d be eligible for a statewide scholarship program.

NewsNation reached out to the governor’s office for comment regarding the CLT but has not received a response.

If Florida were to fully adopt the CLT, it would become the first state to do so. A vote deciding if that happens is expected on Aug. 30.