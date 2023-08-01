STEM program awards more than 100 scholarships to HBCU students

(NewsNation) — A science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program Monday announced 132 scholarships awarded to students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) throughout the country.

The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) issued the scholarships to students who will begin school at 26 different HBCUs in the fall, majoring in more than a dozen STEM fields, according to a news release.

Scholarship recipients are individually matched with a corporate sponsor that will help them attain mentorship, skills training and internship opportunities. So far, the program has resulted in a 95% student retention rate.

The scholarships are meant to lessen financial barriers to higher education and encourage workforce diversity in the chemical sector, according to the release.

FOSSI hopes to support 1,000 students through 2025. Established in 2020, the program already has raised about $30 million to support 595 students.

Applications for the Fall 2024 semester will open September 22, 2024.