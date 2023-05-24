Fourth-grader saves classmate having seizure on pool trip

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia fourth-grader is being hailed as a hero after he rescued a classmate who began having a seizure during a recent field trip.

Students from Anna Jarvis Elementary School in Grafton, West Virginia were on a field trip to the Mylan Park Aquatics Center last week.

Fourth-grade student Mark Vincent told Nexstar’s WBOY that while they were enjoying some pool time, he saw his classmate, Rex Crawford, lying in the water showing signs of a seizure.

“I pulled him next to the [poolside] and an adult lifted him out,” Mark said. “It was just a nerve in my body that wanted to go help him. Like, life flashed before my eyes, and I’m thankful God put me there at that hour.”

Mark Vincent (WBOY image) Rex Crawford and the toy dinosaur he got for Mark as thanks. (WBOY image)

Rex said the experience was “pretty scary,” but added it had happened to him before at a different indoor pool.

Mark’s mother, Kerra Poling, said her son isn’t a complete stranger to these kinds of situations either, since she has experienced epileptic seizures in the past. That’s why she believes her own son was so quick to act.

“I just want [people] to know, if you have any friends who have seizures sometimes, make sure to help them,” Mark said. “If you see anyone drowning or unconscious, save them straight away, because something bad can happen if you don’t.”

The two boys said they have only known each other this past school year, but as a thank you, Rex got Mark a new toy T. rex.