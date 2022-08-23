(NewsNation) — Eight fraternities have cut ties with the University of Southern California after the school instituted new rules over Greek life aimed at reducing incidents of underage drinking, hazing and sexual assault.

Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Beta Theta Pi, Pi Kappa Alpha, Lambda Chi Alpha, Zeta Beta Tau and Sigma Alpha Mu all disaffiliated with the school in wake of the new rules.

USC suspended all Greek life activity last year after allegations of sexual assault ran rampant through the community.