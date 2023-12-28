FTC sues Grand Canyon University over false advertising

FILE – The Jerry Colangelo Museum at Grand Canyon University is seen at at dusk in Phoenix, on Sept. 20, 2017. The nation’s largest Christian university says it’s fighting a $37.7 million fine brought by the federal government over allegations that it lied to students about the cost of its programs. Grand Canyon University, which enrolls more than 100,000 students, said it’s filing an appeal with the U.S. Education Department on Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(NewsNation) — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Grand Canyon University, alleging the nation’s largest Christian university used deceptive advertising about tuition costs and illegal telemarketing schemes to boost enrollment.

The lawsuit announced Wednesday alleges that Grand Canyon told prospective students that the total cost of accelerated doctoral programs was equal to the cost of 20 courses (or 60 credits) when in reality the school required additional courses costing thousands of dollars.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, fewer than 2% of doctoral program graduates completed the program within the advertised costs.

“Grand Canyon deceived students by holding itself out as a non-profit institution and misrepresenting the costs and number of courses required to earn doctoral degrees,” Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a news release. “We will continue to aggressively pursue those who seek to take advantage of students.”

In addition, the FTC alleges the university misrepresented itself as a nonprofit university. The complaint states that the university pays 60% of its revenue to Grand Canyon Education (GCE), Inc., its exclusive marketing services provider.

The lawsuit also claims that telemarketers contacted people who requested not to be called as well as those who were on the National Do Not Call Registry.

The FTC is asking a federal court to compensate consumers and prohibit the university from “future violations” of the FTC Act and the Telemarketing Sales Rule.

The president of Grand Canyon University told Fox News Digital in October that he believes the university is unfairly targeted by the Biden administration.

“This is unfortunately yet another example of the Biden Administration weaponizing federal government agencies in a coordinated effort to target institutions to which they are ideologically opposed,” the university said in a statement, USA Today reported.

The Department of Education has previously fined the Arizona-based institution nearly $40 million over similar claims. The university is appealing the fine.