Full-day preschool linked to long-term academic benefits: Study

Preschool childern with protective face masks drawing in preschool. Firts day at school after reopening during coronavirus pandemic.

(NewsNation) — A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that full-day preschool contributed to higher academic and social gains for kids.

Last year, Chicago announced the expansion of their free, full-day pre-K education for all 4-year-olds.

The study, tracking nearly 1,000 children from low-income families in Chicago, revealed that students enrolled in full-day preschool programs adjacent to elementary schools exhibited higher academic and social gains by the third grade compared to their peers in half-day programs.

The study measured reading and math skills, revealing that full-day students outperformed their counterparts in proficiency, with a 13% higher rate for reading and an 8% advantage in math.

Full-day students demonstrated superior social-emotional development and were three times less likely to repeat a grade. The key factor contributing to these benefits was not merely the extended hours but a strong connection between early childhood programs and nearby elementary schools.

The study underscored the pivotal role of leadership support in schools, emphasizing that stronger leadership and collaboration between preschool and elementary school staff led to more significant impacts on third grade reading achievement.

This comes as two-thirds of U.S. fourth-graders are not at a proficient reading level. New numbers show students across the country are also not making the grade when it comes to math.

The Program for International Student Assessment released their data analyzing test scores of 15-year-old students from 37 countries across the globe. The study’s primary focus was reading, math and science scores.

While the benefits of preschool are universally acknowledged, the study reinforced the idea that its integration into the school system, particularly in under-resourced communities, can be a powerful tool for leveling the playing field and breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty.