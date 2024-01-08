Graphic designer with autism graduates from Connecticut university

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old on the autism spectrum has worked independently for the last two years, earning a degree in graphic design.

“I was thinking, ‘Don’t cry.’ I was just so proud of him, I’m like, ‘This is real, he did it,'” said Helen Taylor, recalling the moment her son, Chase, graduated cum laude from Central Connecticut State University (CCSU).

“It felt pretty good,” Chase said, wearing the cap and gown.

“It doesn’t feel real to me yet, but I’m very proud of him. I advocated all the years, but he had to do the work,” Helen said.

A college diploma was a longtime goal for the Taylors, who met News 8 in the Aldermanic Chambers at Waterbury City Hall.

Over the years, Helen helped her son hone in on his interests, which revolved around The Letter Critters and the characters he created. Chase has written several books and even produced flashcards, which include sign language.

When Helen saw a need, she addressed it. She founded a non-profit called The Social Chase, which provides cooking classes, trips to the theater, and bingo nights for young adults on the spectrum.

Chase even hosts a talk show on the local cable channel, sharing information about autism.

“They have a lot going on in their mind; they just don’t know how to say it to us, so I think giving them different opportunities to express themselves is what we should do,” Helen said.

Chase is now working on a new book and a video game starring his characters.

“Well, just in the process of coding it and making it look professional,” he said.

Helen shares wisdom with other parents, overwhelmed by an autism diagnosis.

“Find what their passion is and embrace it. Help them go through that,” she said. “We tend to be very overprotective, not want to challenge them. We’re worried about them, so I think we have to challenge ourselves, as well.”

Chase has an upcoming internship at a graphic design firm and is eager to see what the future brings.